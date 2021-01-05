Chronologic (DAY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $95,798.74

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One Chronologic token can currently be purchased for about $0.0818 or 0.00000243 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Livecoin. Chronologic has a market capitalization of $95,798.74 and $13.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Chronologic has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00029424 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.32 or 0.00119696 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.40 or 0.00211990 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.00 or 0.00495807 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00049689 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.78 or 0.00263578 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00018162 BTC.

Chronologic Profile

Chronologic launched on July 28th, 2017. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,378,833 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,170,953 tokens. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH . The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network

Chronologic Token Trading

Chronologic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronologic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chronologic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

