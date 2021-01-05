Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Trading Up 7.2%

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) rose 7.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.78 and last traded at $41.53. Approximately 1,862,695 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 1,524,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.75.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Cimarex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cimarex Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.43.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.03, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $401.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.33 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The company’s revenue was down 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Analysts predict that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.73%.

In related news, Director David A. Hentschel sold 10,000 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 8,000 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $316,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,001,920. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cimarex Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. AJO LP purchased a new position in Cimarex Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Cimarex Energy by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

About Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC)

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved reserves of 619.6 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.53 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 169.8 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 194.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.