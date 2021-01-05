Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division cut its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,876 shares during the quarter. Cincinnati Financial comprises approximately 1.4% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. First Financial Bank Trust Division owned about 0.08% of Cincinnati Financial worth $11,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 36.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,699,000 after acquiring an additional 19,421 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 390,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,520 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,876,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $146,326,000 after purchasing an additional 135,648 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 122.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 138,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,775,000 after purchasing an additional 76,241 shares in the last quarter. 61.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.46. 10,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,962. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.07 and a fifty-two week high of $115.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.56.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

CINF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub raised Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.29.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

