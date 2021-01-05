Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) (TSE:CGX) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.13

Shares of Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) (TSE:CGX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.13 and traded as high as $9.30. Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) shares last traded at $8.70, with a volume of 1,180,543 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently commented on CGX shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$12.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 11th. Scotiabank cut Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$12.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$8.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 753.64, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$9.45 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$551.00 million and a P/E ratio of -1.39.

Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) (TSE:CGX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$61.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$70.54 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cineplex Inc. will post -1.1599999 EPS for the current year.

Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) Company Profile (TSE:CGX)

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatres and digital commerce.

