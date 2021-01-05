Circassia Group Plc (CIR.L) (LON:CIR) Shares Gap Up to $27.30

Circassia Group Plc (CIR.L) (LON:CIR) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.30, but opened at $28.30. Circassia Group Plc (CIR.L) shares last traded at $27.23, with a volume of 38,437 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £108.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 27.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 26.52.

Circassia Group Plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of respiratory products. It operates through three segments: NIOX, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), and LungFit. The company markets NIOX and NIOX VERO for use in asthma diagnosis and management; Tudorza for the treatment of COPD; and Duaklir, a fixed-dose combination of the long-acting muscarinic antagonist aclidinium bromide and long-acting beta agonist formoterol fumarate, which is administered twice-daily through the breath actuated Pressair inhaler for the maintenance treatment of COPD.

