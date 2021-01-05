CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $209.15 Million

Analysts expect CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) to post $209.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for CIRCOR International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $211.80 million and the lowest is $206.50 million. CIRCOR International posted sales of $242.64 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CIRCOR International will report full year sales of $771.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $771.40 million to $771.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $831.75 million, with estimates ranging from $830.90 million to $832.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CIRCOR International.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $186.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.15 million. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 21.05%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on CIRCOR International from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub upgraded CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine upgraded CIRCOR International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CIRCOR International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.80.

CIR stock opened at $35.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $705.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 2.63. CIRCOR International has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.62 and a 200-day moving average of $30.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 581.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 713.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 206.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of CIRCOR International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc provides flow control products and services for the industrial and aerospace, and defense markets. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, automatic recirculation valves, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, landing gear components, pneumatic controls, electro-mechanical controls, and other flow control products and systems.

