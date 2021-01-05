CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $209.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) will announce $209.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CIRCOR International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $211.80 million and the lowest is $206.50 million. CIRCOR International posted sales of $242.64 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CIRCOR International will report full-year sales of $771.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $771.40 million to $771.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $831.75 million, with estimates ranging from $830.90 million to $832.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CIRCOR International.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $186.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.15 million. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 21.05%.

Several brokerages have commented on CIR. KeyCorp raised their target price on CIRCOR International from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine upgraded CIRCOR International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CIRCOR International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

Shares of NYSE CIR opened at $35.30 on Tuesday. CIRCOR International has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $45.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $705.93 million, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 2.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in CIRCOR International by 581.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in CIRCOR International by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in CIRCOR International by 713.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in CIRCOR International by 206.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in CIRCOR International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc provides flow control products and services for the industrial and aerospace, and defense markets. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, automatic recirculation valves, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, landing gear components, pneumatic controls, electro-mechanical controls, and other flow control products and systems.

