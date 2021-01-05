Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $68.38

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $68.38 and traded as high as $86.13. Cirrus Logic shares last traded at $84.13, with a volume of 642,385 shares traded.
CRUS has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays upgraded Cirrus Logic from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.
The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.38.
In related news, CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 70,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total transaction of $5,043,135.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,827,567.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 10,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $861,095.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,521 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,950.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,167 shares of company stock worth $7,084,339 over the last three months. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRUS. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,016,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $495,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449,824 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,096,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,537,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 386.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 256,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,281,000 after acquiring an additional 203,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 25.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 945,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,404,000 after purchasing an additional 190,453 shares during the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cirrus Logic Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRUS)
Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.
Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?
Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.