Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $68.38

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $68.38 and traded as high as $86.13. Cirrus Logic shares last traded at $84.13, with a volume of 642,385 shares traded.

CRUS has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays upgraded Cirrus Logic from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.38.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $347.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.18 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 12.57%. Cirrus Logic’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 70,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total transaction of $5,043,135.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,827,567.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 10,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $861,095.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,521 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,950.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,167 shares of company stock worth $7,084,339 over the last three months. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRUS. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,016,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $495,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449,824 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,096,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,537,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 386.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 256,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,281,000 after acquiring an additional 203,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 25.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 945,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,404,000 after purchasing an additional 190,453 shares during the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

