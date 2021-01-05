Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Increases Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target to $105.00

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its target price increased by research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.21% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus raised their price objective on Paychex from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.67.

Shares of PAYX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,103,130. Paychex has a 1-year low of $47.87 and a 1-year high of $99.95. The stock has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 26.26%. The company had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Paychex will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP John B. Gibson sold 14,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total transaction of $1,169,174.86. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 216,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $18,152,002.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,049,317.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 560,479 shares of company stock worth $48,448,737. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 252.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 23,935 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 3,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 184.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 94,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,507,000 after buying an additional 61,063 shares in the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

