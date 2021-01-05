Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Initiates Coverage on Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.58% from the stock’s current price.

ABNB has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $139.15 on Tuesday. Airbnb has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $174.97.

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

