Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Upgrades Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) to Buy

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) was upgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $100.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $35.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $55.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.65.

Shares of MU stock opened at $74.05 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.33. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $31.13 and a 1-year high of $78.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 27,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,808 shares in the company, valued at $10,934,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 11,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total value of $713,614.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,852,855.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 126,705 shares of company stock valued at $7,658,336 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 120.0% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 35.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

