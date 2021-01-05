Citizens Financial (OTCMKTS:CIWV) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Citizens Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:CIWV)’s stock price rose 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.75 and last traded at $14.75. Approximately 101 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.14.

About Citizens Financial (OTCMKTS:CIWV)

Citizens Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank of West Virginia, Inc that provides banking, trust, and investment products and services to consumers and businesses in north central and eastern West Virginia. It provides various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.