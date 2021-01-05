City of London Group plc (CIN.L) (LON:CIN) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $87.61

City of London Group plc (CIN.L) (LON:CIN) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.61 and traded as high as $89.70. City of London Group plc (CIN.L) shares last traded at $82.50, with a volume of 6,759 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 87.61 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 86.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 263.54. The company has a market cap of £67.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70.

City of London Group plc (CIN.L) Company Profile (LON:CIN)

City of London Group plc primarily focuses on the provision of finance to the SME sector in the United Kingdom. It offers asset backed finance products, commercial loans, debt finance products, and leasing services to SMEs; loans to professional practice firms; and management services to third-party funds.

