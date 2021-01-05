Claymore (CLM) Achieves Market Cap of $1,562.00

Claymore (CURRENCY:CLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Claymore has a market cap of $1,562.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Claymore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Claymore has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. One Claymore token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including VinDAX, CoinExchange and DDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Claymore alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003001 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00029795 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.14 or 0.00120187 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $81.15 or 0.00242969 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.79 or 0.00499412 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00049847 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.72 or 0.00265654 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00018030 BTC.

Claymore Token Profile

Claymore’s total supply is 74,622,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,513,196 tokens. Claymore’s official Twitter account is @claymoretoken . The official website for Claymore is claymoretoken.com . Claymore’s official message board is medium.com/@claymoretoken

Buying and Selling Claymore

Claymore can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX, CoinExchange and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Claymore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Claymore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Claymore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Claymore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Claymore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.