Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) PT Raised to $12.00

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $6.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 53.35% from the company’s current price.

CLNE has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CLNE opened at $7.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 46.03 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.26. Clean Energy Fuels has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $10.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $70.89 million during the quarter. Clean Energy Fuels had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 10.04%. On average, equities analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter worth $8,857,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,637,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,062,000 after acquiring an additional 583,351 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 886,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 26,769 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 691,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 34,113 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 510,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 16,084 shares during the period. 28.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets, primarily in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

