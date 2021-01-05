Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $63.14

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $63.14 and traded as high as $76.65. Clean Harbors shares last traded at $74.71, with a volume of 220,161 shares.

CLH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.91.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.10 and its 200-day moving average is $63.14.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.62. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $779.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Clean Harbors’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $91,456.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,799.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 19,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total transaction of $1,398,705.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,298,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,710,948.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,122 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,398 in the last ninety days. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 2.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 4.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 28,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. 74.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification and categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

