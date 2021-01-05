Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Cut to Neutral at Smith Barney Citigroup

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) was downgraded by research analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CCO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.10 to $1.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Clear Channel Outdoor to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.59.

CCO stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $1.54. 23,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,579,052. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $3.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.56.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29). The company had revenue of $447.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,010,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,815,000 after purchasing an additional 40,226 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 30,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,859,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,859,000 after buying an additional 251,268 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,590,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 10,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,991,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,992,000 after buying an additional 114,568 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

