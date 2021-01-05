Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.33.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLSD. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Clearside Biomedical stock opened at $3.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.76. Clearside Biomedical has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $4.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 144.47% and a negative return on equity of 153.41%. The business had revenue of $3.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.70 million. As a group, analysts predict that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clearside Biomedical news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 51,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.95 per share, with a total value of $99,830.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,179,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,199,235.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 62,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $104,780.00. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 229,095 shares of company stock worth $412,015. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the second quarter worth $50,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the third quarter worth $51,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the second quarter worth $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 33.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 13,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 104.4% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 94,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.17% of the company’s stock.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers treatment that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its preclinical products include CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

