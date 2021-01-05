Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Trading 21.6% Higher

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD)’s share price traded up 21.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.91 and last traded at $3.89. 3,370,285 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 3,473,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

A number of research firms have commented on CLSD. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.19.

The stock has a market cap of $188.10 million, a PE ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.03 and its 200 day moving average is $1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.07. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 144.47% and a negative return on equity of 153.41%. The company had revenue of $3.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. As a group, analysts predict that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore bought 62,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $102,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,074,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,072,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore bought 53,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.95 per share, with a total value of $105,105.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,127,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,099,405. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 229,095 shares of company stock valued at $412,015. 13.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Clearside Biomedical by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 13,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Clearside Biomedical by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 94,000 shares in the last quarter. 25.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers treatment that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its preclinical products include CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

