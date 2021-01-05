Clicks Group (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) traded down 1.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $34.35 and last traded at $34.35. 233 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.75.

Separately, Investec raised Clicks Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.76.

Clicks Group Limited operates as a health and beauty retailer, and pharmaceutical distributor and wholesaler primarily in South Africa. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Distribution. It retails pharmacy, health and beauty through approximately 740 stores, and 580 in-store pharmacies for the middle to upper income markets under the Clicks name.

