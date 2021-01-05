Close Brothers Group plc (CBG.L) (LON:CBG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Close Brothers Group plc (CBG.L) (LON:CBG) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,236 ($16.15).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group plc (CBG.L) in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

Shares of Close Brothers Group plc (CBG.L) stock opened at GBX 1,391 ($18.17) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,372.95 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,169.06. Close Brothers Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 849 ($11.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,647 ($21.52). The company has a market cap of £2.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.20.

In related news, insider Adrian Sainsbury sold 17,920 shares of Close Brothers Group plc (CBG.L) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,014 ($13.25), for a total value of £181,708.80 ($237,403.71). Also, insider Mike Morgan bought 1,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,059 ($13.84) per share, for a total transaction of £19,167.90 ($25,042.98). Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,834 shares of company stock worth $1,946,380.

Close Brothers Group plc (CBG.L) Company Profile

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

