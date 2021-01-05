Cloudbric (CLB) Market Capitalization Hits $2.23 Million

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLB) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Cloudbric has a total market capitalization of $2.23 million and $7,468.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cloudbric token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and Bilaxy. In the last seven days, Cloudbric has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00030383 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.56 or 0.00310253 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00124652 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.96 or 0.00515076 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.88 or 0.00274220 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00018234 BTC.

About Cloudbric

Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 tokens and its circulating supply is 574,229,164 tokens. The official website for Cloudbric is www.cloudbric.io . The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cloudbric’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cloudbric Token Trading

Cloudbric can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloudbric directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cloudbric should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cloudbric using one of the exchanges listed above.

