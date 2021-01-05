Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $251.40

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $251.40 and traded as high as $269.50. Coca-Cola Consolidated shares last traded at $267.14, with a volume of 23,880 shares traded.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $264.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by $3.76. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the second quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 183.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 305.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the second quarter worth $126,000. 34.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

