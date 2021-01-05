Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $43.04

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $43.04 and traded as high as $47.05. Coca-Cola FEMSA shares last traded at $45.67, with a volume of 79,432 shares traded.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KOF shares. BidaskClub cut Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.
The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.04.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,734,000. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the third quarter worth about $2,663,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,663,000. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,790,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 617.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 37,192 shares in the last quarter. 7.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF)
Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.
