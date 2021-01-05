Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $43.04

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $43.04 and traded as high as $47.05. Coca-Cola FEMSA shares last traded at $45.67, with a volume of 79,432 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KOF shares. BidaskClub cut Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.04.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 8.04%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,734,000. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the third quarter worth about $2,663,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,663,000. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,790,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 617.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 37,192 shares in the last quarter. 7.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF)

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

