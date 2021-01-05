Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund (NYSE:RQI) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.35

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.35 and traded as high as $12.64. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund shares last traded at $12.14, with a volume of 1,157,144 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.21 and its 200 day moving average is $11.35.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RQI. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 21.4% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 100,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 13,289 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 93,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 14,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 82,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 23,371 shares in the last quarter.

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund (NYSE:RQI)

CohenÂ & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

