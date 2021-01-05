Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund (NYSE:RQI) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.35

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.35 and traded as high as $12.64. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund shares last traded at $12.14, with a volume of 1,157,144 shares trading hands.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.21 and its 200 day moving average is $11.35.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.
About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund (NYSE:RQI)
CohenÂ & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.
