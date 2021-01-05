Cohort plc (CHRT.L) (LON:CHRT) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $607.13

Cohort plc (CHRT.L) (LON:CHRT)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $607.13 and traded as high as $634.90. Cohort plc (CHRT.L) shares last traded at $634.00, with a volume of 7,573 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.91. The firm has a market cap of £259.85 million and a P/E ratio of 28.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 607.13 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 600.21.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. Cohort plc (CHRT.L)’s payout ratio is currently 44.64%.

In related news, insider Andrew Stephen Thomis sold 340 shares of Cohort plc (CHRT.L) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 595 ($7.77), for a total transaction of £2,023 ($2,643.06).

Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in defense and security markets in the United Kingdom, Portugal, North and South America, and other European countries. The company offers electro-optical and electro-mechanical systems, such as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance, as well as combat systems; communications systems; integrated command, control, and communications systems for warships and submarines; tactical radio, vehicle intercoms, field communications, and networking software and equipment; and electronic warfare operational support, managed, secure communications, cyber security, and training support services.

