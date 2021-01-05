CoinDeal Token (CDL) Hits Market Cap of $319,761.26

CoinDeal Token (CURRENCY:CDL) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One CoinDeal Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. CoinDeal Token has a market cap of $319,761.26 and $467.00 worth of CoinDeal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CoinDeal Token has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002825 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00027658 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00116577 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $92.31 or 0.00260264 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $169.60 or 0.00478203 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00049842 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.53 or 0.00249622 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00017399 BTC.

CoinDeal Token Token Profile

CoinDeal Token’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,842,401 tokens. CoinDeal Token’s official website is token.coindeal.com

CoinDeal Token Token Trading

CoinDeal Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinDeal Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinDeal Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinDeal Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

