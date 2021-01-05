CoinPoker (CHP) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $881.00

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. During the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. CoinPoker has a total market capitalization of $2.30 million and $881.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinPoker token can now be purchased for about $0.0085 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CoinPoker alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00045284 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006839 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.63 or 0.00348074 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00037348 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00015288 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00024400 BTC.

CoinPoker Token Profile

CoinPoker (CHP) is a token. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,638,612 tokens. CoinPoker’s official message board is medium.com/@CoinPoker . CoinPoker’s official website is coinpoker.com . The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here

CoinPoker Token Trading

CoinPoker can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinPoker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinPoker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoinPoker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinPoker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.