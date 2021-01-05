CoinUs (CNUS) Price Hits $0.0002

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. CoinUs has a market capitalization of $62,561.32 and approximately $5.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinUs token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Allbit and DigiFinex. In the last seven days, CoinUs has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005219 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001503 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005746 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000189 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000932 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CoinUs Token Profile

CNUS is a token. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 tokens. CoinUs’ official message board is medium.com/@coinus.official . CoinUs’ official website is www.coinus.io . CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CoinUs

CoinUs can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinUs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinUs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

