Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Private Asset Management Inc.

Private Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,146 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive comprises about 1.2% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $7,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,040,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,697,000 after purchasing an additional 80,032 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. BP PLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 199.2% during the third quarter. BP PLC now owns 245,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,920,000 after purchasing an additional 163,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% in the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 17,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 69.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.58.

Shares of NYSE CL traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.52. 2,428,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,967,400. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The stock has a market cap of $72.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $58.49 and a 1 year high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John T. Cahill sold 5,583 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total transaction of $476,285.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,594 shares in the company, valued at $2,439,354.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 7,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $591,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,223.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 261,885 shares of company stock valued at $22,254,529 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

