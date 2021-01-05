Colliers Securities Comments on Ciena Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CIEN)

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ciena in a report released on Monday, January 4th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick expects that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of $2.64 for the year.

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). Ciena had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $828.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

CIEN has been the subject of several other reports. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ciena from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Ciena from $46.00 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Ciena from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.81.

Ciena stock opened at $51.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.90. Ciena has a 52-week low of $30.58 and a 52-week high of $61.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.86.

In other news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total transaction of $107,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 750 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $38,347.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,292,166. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,170,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 3rd quarter worth $1,277,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 132.0% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,231 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 12,081 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 56,326 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 10,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 193,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,668,000 after buying an additional 15,502 shares during the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Featured Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.