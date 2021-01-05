Colliers Securities Weighs in on Nesco Holdings, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NSCO)

Nesco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSCO) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Nesco in a report released on Monday, January 4th. Colliers Securities analyst M. Shlisky anticipates that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the year. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Nesco (NASDAQ:NSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $69.26 million for the quarter.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NSCO. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Nesco from $4.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th.

NASDAQ NSCO opened at $7.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.51. Nesco has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $7.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Nesco during the third quarter worth about $93,000. Gendell Jeffrey L purchased a new position in Nesco during the third quarter worth about $42,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Nesco by 6.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Nesco by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 663,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nesco by 0.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,307,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter.

About Nesco

Nesco Holdings, Inc provides specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories, and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, and rail markets in North America. The company rents and sells specialized equipment to various customer base for the maintenance, repair, upgrade, and installation of critical infrastructure assets, including electric lines, telecommunications networks, and rail systems.

