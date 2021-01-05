Color Platform 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2,778.00 (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. In the last week, Color Platform has traded 34.7% lower against the dollar. One Color Platform token can currently be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges including Bithumb Global and BTC-Alpha. Color Platform has a market capitalization of $885,946.33 and approximately $2,778.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,438.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.53 or 0.01286749 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00048898 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.86 or 0.00206295 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001618 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003773 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000251 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Color Platform Profile

Color Platform (CRYPTO:CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 tokens. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark . Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg

Buying and Selling Color Platform

Color Platform can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

