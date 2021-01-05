Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Stephens

Analysts at Stephens started coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Banking System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Columbia Banking System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

COLB stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.27. 8,498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,132. Columbia Banking System has a 52 week low of $19.11 and a 52 week high of $40.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.96.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $147.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Banking System will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLB. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 121,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 50,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 0.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 6.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 103.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

