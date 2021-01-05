Comet Industries Ltd. (CMU.V) (CVE:CMU) Trading Up 11.5%

Comet Industries Ltd. (CMU.V) (CVE:CMU) shares were up 11.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$2.90 and last traded at C$2.90. Approximately 10,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 7,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of C$13.54 million and a PE ratio of -207.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.93.

Get Comet Industries Ltd. (CMU.V) alerts:

In other news, insider Primex Investments Ltd. bought 17,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,221,600 shares in the company, valued at C$3,909,120.

Comet Industries Ltd. holds and manages real estate properties in British Columbia. It also acquires and holds mineral properties. The company holds a 40% working interest in the Iron Mask property with five crown granted mineral claims covering an area of approximately 76.9 hectares located in Kamloops, British Columbia.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Comet Industries Ltd. (CMU.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comet Industries Ltd. (CMU.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.