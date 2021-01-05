Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.50.

Several analysts have recently commented on FIX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Shares of FIX traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.12. 6,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,835. Comfort Systems USA has a one year low of $27.54 and a one year high of $58.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.76 and a 200 day moving average of $49.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.07.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $714.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total value of $994,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,305,002.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIX. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

Featured Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.