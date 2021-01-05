Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.87

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.87 and traded as low as $7.87. Cominar REIT shares last traded at $7.91, with a volume of 302,874 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CUF.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cominar REIT from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. TD Securities raised their price target on Cominar REIT from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of C$1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.60 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.87.

In other Cominar REIT news, insider Sime Armoyan bought 63,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$499,554.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,436,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$160,013,880.

Cominar REIT Company Profile (TSE:CUF.UN)

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

