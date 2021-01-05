Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Stock Price Up 9.8%

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI)’s stock price rose 9.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.54 and last traded at $9.38. Approximately 343,123 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 296,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.54.

CVGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $304.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 3.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.28. Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $187.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVGI. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 13.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 269,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 31,200 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the third quarter worth about $592,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the second quarter worth about $343,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 24.1% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 419,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 81,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 58.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 41,514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment offers electrical wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices in providing electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

