Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) PT Raised to $8.00 at Truist

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Truist from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CYH. BidaskClub cut Community Health Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Community Health Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.95.

NYSE CYH traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $7.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,447,884. Community Health Systems has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $11.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.61. The firm has a market cap of $906.73 million, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 2.16.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Tian Qiao Chen sold 643,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $6,454,977.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,854,602 shares of company stock valued at $108,970,768. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 202,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 9,948 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 76.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 72,398 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 5.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,010,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 54,517 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 223.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 438,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 302,920 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 79.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 720,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 319,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

