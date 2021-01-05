Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (ML.PA) (EPA:ML) Given a €125.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (ML.PA) (EPA:ML) has been given a €125.00 ($147.06) price target by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of EPA ML opened at €106.75 ($125.59) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €106.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €96.85. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a fifty-two week low of €106.95 ($125.82) and a fifty-two week high of €130.85 ($153.94).

About Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (ML.PA)

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for cars, motorcycles, scooters, trucks, agricultural, and construction equipment, as well as bikes, freight transport, public transit, trucking, civil engineering, and aviation.

