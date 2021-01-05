Comparing VG Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:VGLS) & Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO)

VG Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:VGLS) and Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get VG Life Sciences alerts:

57.2% of Albireo Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Albireo Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

VG Life Sciences has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Albireo Pharma has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares VG Life Sciences and Albireo Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VG Life Sciences N/A N/A N/A Albireo Pharma -751.53% -71.22% -42.91%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares VG Life Sciences and Albireo Pharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VG Life Sciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Albireo Pharma $9.64 million 72.27 -$62.72 million ($5.04) -7.25

VG Life Sciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Albireo Pharma.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for VG Life Sciences and Albireo Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VG Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Albireo Pharma 0 0 8 0 3.00

Albireo Pharma has a consensus target price of $69.43, indicating a potential upside of 90.11%. Given Albireo Pharma’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Albireo Pharma is more favorable than VG Life Sciences.

Summary

Albireo Pharma beats VG Life Sciences on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

VG Life Sciences Company Profile

VG Life Sciences Inc., a biotechnology company, researches and develops a pipeline of transformative therapies for combat cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune diseases caused by chronic inflammation. It offers VG1177, a solution that deploys a synthesized peptide, which uses its superior binding abilities to eliminate the unwanted Class II-associated invariant chain peptide (CLIP) that is displayed on specific B cells that leads to chronic inflammation. The company also provides metabolic disruption technology (MDT) compounds impede tumor cells that sensitize cancer cells to treatment by disrupting the metabolic strategies those cells use to survive; and Hydroxychloroquine, a MDT compound that can be used in combination with other cancer drugs for treating drug-resistant cancers. In addition, it offers targeted peptide technology (TPT), a technology that eliminates the subpopulation of pro-inflammatory immune cells and presents a possible treatment for autoimmune and infectious diseases. VG Life Sciences Inc. was formerly known as Viral Genetics Inc. and changed its name to VG Life Sciences Inc. in November 2012. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. It pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat. The company was founded by Jan Peter Mattsson and Per-Göran Gillberg on December 8, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for VG Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VG Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.