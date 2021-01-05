Compass Group PLC (CPG.L) (LON:CPG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Compass Group PLC (CPG.L) (LON:CPG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,273.44 ($16.64).

CPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price objective on shares of Compass Group PLC (CPG.L) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price objective on shares of Compass Group PLC (CPG.L) in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

In other Compass Group PLC (CPG.L) news, insider Karen Witts acquired 7,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,415 ($18.49) per share, with a total value of £99,205.65 ($129,612.82). Also, insider Alison Yapp acquired 2,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,402 ($18.32) per share, for a total transaction of £39,704.64 ($51,874.37).

Shares of CPG stock opened at GBX 1,371.50 ($17.92) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,402.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,233.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £24.47 billion and a PE ratio of 171.44. Compass Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 865.80 ($11.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,995.50 ($26.07).

Compass Group PLC (CPG.L) Company Profile

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

