Compound Trading 16.1% Higher This Week (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Compound has a market cap of $726.94 million and approximately $191.78 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Compound has traded up 16.1% against the US dollar. One Compound token can now be purchased for approximately $164.37 or 0.00463471 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Compound

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,422,469 tokens. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

