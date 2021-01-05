Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM) Shares Up 5.3%

Shares of Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM) shot up 5.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.67 and last traded at $3.37. 147,458 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 104,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.04.

About Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM)

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a network of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in Network and Hospital segments. The company's services comprise linear accelerators external beam radiotherapy, gamma knife radiosurgery, head gamma knife systems, body gamma knife systems, and diagnostic imaging services.

