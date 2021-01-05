Concrete Pumping (BBCP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ BBCP opened at $3.85 on Tuesday. Concrete Pumping has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $6.10. The company has a market cap of $224.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.71.

BBCP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Concrete Pumping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. DA Davidson raised shares of Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Concrete Pumping has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.79.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

