Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Rating Increased to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) was upgraded by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BBCP. DA Davidson raised shares of Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Concrete Pumping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.13.

Concrete Pumping stock opened at $3.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.25. Concrete Pumping has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $6.10.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Concrete Pumping by 108.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares during the period. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in Concrete Pumping during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Concrete Pumping during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Concrete Pumping by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 6,498 shares during the period. 23.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

