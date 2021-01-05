Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Shares Up 5.3%

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)’s stock price shot up 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.03 and last traded at $4.93. 1,993,356 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 1,601,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.68.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Conduent from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Conduent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.88.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.89.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.25 million. Conduent had a negative net margin of 16.35% and a positive return on equity of 11.40%. Conduent’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNDT. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Conduent by 150.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 182,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 109,500 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Conduent by 1,112.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,453,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after buying an additional 1,333,867 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Conduent during the third quarter worth $96,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Conduent during the second quarter worth $275,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Conduent during the third quarter worth $320,000. 71.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

