Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Shares Up 5.3%

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)’s stock price shot up 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.03 and last traded at $4.93. 1,993,356 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 1,601,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.68.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Conduent from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Conduent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.88.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.89.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNDT. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Conduent by 150.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 182,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 109,500 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Conduent by 1,112.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,453,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after buying an additional 1,333,867 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Conduent during the third quarter worth $96,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Conduent during the second quarter worth $275,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Conduent during the third quarter worth $320,000. 71.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT)
Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.
Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?
Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.