Connectome 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $3.00 Million (CNTM)

Connectome (CURRENCY:CNTM) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. Connectome has a market capitalization of $2.07 million and $3.00 million worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Connectome token can currently be purchased for about $1.71 or 0.00004905 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Connectome has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00041464 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006276 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00035843 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.24 or 0.00322649 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00013897 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00024853 BTC.

Connectome Token Profile

Connectome (CNTM) is a token. Its launch date was May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 tokens. The official website for Connectome is connectome.to . Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

Connectome Token Trading

Connectome can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connectome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Connectome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Connectome using one of the exchanges listed above.

