ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Up 5.7%

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)’s share price shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.87 and last traded at $41.84. 12,390,855 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 10,494,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.57.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COP. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.46.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $44.88 billion, a PE ratio of -37.03 and a beta of 1.88.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,973,883 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,805,342,000 after buying an additional 1,142,080 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,431,862 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $605,302,000 after buying an additional 151,859 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 60.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,587,958 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $446,228,000 after buying an additional 5,142,130 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,820,664 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $370,644,000 after buying an additional 31,946 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,084,086 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $166,961,000 after buying an additional 159,584 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.

