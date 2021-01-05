Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) Stock Price Up 8.4%

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO)’s share price traded up 8.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.95 and last traded at $12.89. 284,680 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 178,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.89.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.85. The company has a market capitalization of $194.94 million, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.28.

Get Consolidated Water alerts:

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $17.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.15 million. Consolidated Water had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 4.79%. Equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio is 60.71%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Consolidated Water by 21.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 89,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 15,839 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Consolidated Water by 62.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 172,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 66,395 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Consolidated Water by 166.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Consolidated Water in the second quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water in the second quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 44.78% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO)

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.